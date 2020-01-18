Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Grabs back-to-back 18 boards
Whiteside had 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 18 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss at Dallas.
Whiteside has clear limitations in his game, but he has been very productive for Portland over the last few weeks. During his last 10 contests, the veteran big man is averaging 17.1 points, 16.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks in 33.1 minutes per contest. He has registered double-digit boards and multiple blocks in each of those games, while scoring at least 15 points nine times. He will aim to extend this strong run of play Saturday on the road at Oklahoma City.
