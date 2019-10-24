Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Hauls in 19 rebounds Wednesday

Whiteside finished with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 FT), rebounds and two blocks in nutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Whiteside an immediate impact for his new team, finishing with 16 points and 19 rebounds in the loss. An interesting side note to his performance was the fact he went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. It is only a very small sample size but if he can find a way to get his percentage back up closer to the 70 mark, his overall value will increase rapidly. Until Jusuf Nurkic (leg) returns, Whiteside is locked in as the starter and should see solid minutes on a nightly basis.