Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Hauls in 19 rebounds Wednesday
Whiteside finished with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 FT), rebounds and two blocks in nutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Nuggets.
Whiteside an immediate impact for his new team, finishing with 16 points and 19 rebounds in the loss. An interesting side note to his performance was the fact he went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. It is only a very small sample size but if he can find a way to get his percentage back up closer to the 70 mark, his overall value will increase rapidly. Until Jusuf Nurkic (leg) returns, Whiteside is locked in as the starter and should see solid minutes on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Puts in full practice•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Says he'll be ready for opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Remains out•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Injures ankle Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will not play Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...