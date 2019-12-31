Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Hauls in 22 rebounds Monday
Whiteside compiled 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss to Phoenix.
Whiteside turned in another monster performance, racking up his 13th double-double in his last 14 games. He has been one of the more surprising players this season, proving many wrong with his improved play on both ends of the floor. He is putting up first-round numbers in standard formats and has been a real positive for a Trail Blazers team that has underperformed.
