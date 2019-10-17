Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Injures ankle Wednesday
Whiteside suffered an apparent ankle sprain in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Whiteside landed awkwardly on Damian Lillard's foot during the third quarter of Wednesday's preseason game against the Jazz and was forced to exit the game. While there's a chance he could return, given the fact it's still the preseason, expect for Whiteside to be held out for the remainder of Wednesday's game. His status for Thursday's tilt with the Nuggets will also be in jeopardy, though an update clarifying his availability should come prior to tipoff.
