Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Logs 14 points, 14 boards in loss
Whiteside went for 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Pelicans.
Whiteside turned in his eighth double-double through 14 appearances this season, and he has connected on at least 50.0 percent of his field goal attempts in six straight showings. While he doesn't contribute much beyond points, boards and blocks, Whiteside remains a quality option across most fantasy formats.
