Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Logs 15 boards in win
Whiteside had eight points (4-11 FG, 0-3 FT), 15 boards, one assist, 10 blocks and one steal in 30 minutes of a 107-103 win against the Bulls on Friday.
Whiteside logged a double-double for the fourth consecutive game and 11th time this season, but he did it the hard way with a season high in blocks in the contest to give him achievement. Whiteside struggled shooting in the contest, but there were enough other options to pick up his slack. He'll face a tougher challenge next Tuesday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Returns to lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Says he'll play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Probable Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...