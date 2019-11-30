Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Logs 15 boards in win

Whiteside had eight points (4-11 FG, 0-3 FT), 15 boards, one assist, 10 blocks and one steal in 30 minutes of a 107-103 win against the Bulls on Friday.

Whiteside logged a double-double for the fourth consecutive game and 11th time this season, but he did it the hard way with a season high in blocks in the contest to give him achievement. Whiteside struggled shooting in the contest, but there were enough other options to pick up his slack. He'll face a tougher challenge next Tuesday against the Clippers.