Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Massive double-double in win
Whiteside recorded 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, six blocks and one assist in 35 minutes during Sunday's win over the Pacers.
Whiteside held his own in the paint, swatting six shots for the second time in three games and notching his third consecutive double-double. While Whiteside may not be as effective in on-floor settings as his stats imply, for fantasy purposes, he's having an excellent season. Through 43 appearances, the 30-year-old's posting 15.6 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.2 assists with strong percentages of 59.8 percent from the field and 73.9 percent from the line in 30.7 minutes per game.
