Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Massive double-double Thursday
Whiteside posted 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes Thursday against the Clippers.
Despite struggling with his shot for much of the night, Whiteside approached a 20-20 and managed to contribute in every category except threes. The veteran center appears to be adjusting to Portland quite well and has seen between 24-and-28 minutes in each of his seven appearances so far this season. While Whiteside's 1.3 average blocks per game are his fewest since 2011, he's providing exemplary offense, making a career-high 66.0 percent of his shots from the field as well as 69.6 percent of his shots from the charity stripe so far this year.
