Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Monster in win over Washington
Whiteside produced 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-8 FT), 21 rebounds, five blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 122-103 road win over the Wizards.
Whiteside was a beast that Washington simply had no answer for Friday. The Trail Blazers' center had his way with the home team for most of Friday's game, resulting in Whiteside's first 20-20 performance of the season. While consistency has long been a problem for Whiteside, 30, he's played well during his first year in Portland. Next up, a date with his former club, the Heat, on Sunday.
