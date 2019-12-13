Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Offensive explosion Thursday
Whiteside had 33 points (15-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to the Nuggets.
Whiteside poured in a career-high 33 points Thursday, shooting an impressive 15-of-21 from the floor. After a disrupted season in Miami, Whiteside has reinvented himself and is currently the 12th ranked player in nine-category formats. His production has been exemplary, however, the on-court impact is not as clear-cut. The Trail Blazers have now lost 16 games this season and Whiteside typically struggles in plus/minus. With that being said, Jusuf Nurkic (leg) is still a long way from returning and Whiteside should continue to get all the run he can handle.
