Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Officially questionable Thursday
Whiteside is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Timberwolves due to an upper respiratory illness, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Whiteside might miss his first game since Nov. 23. He's been fantastic across the past six games, averaging 18.3 points, 17.5 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 1.3 assists. If he ends up sidelined against Minnesota, coach Terry Stotts may have to utilize a variety of small-ball lineups. Anthony Tolliver would be a strong candidate to start at center.
