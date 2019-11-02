Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Out Saturday

Whiteside (knee) is out for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

The Blazers will be especially thin in the frontcourt without Whiteside or Zach Collins (shoulder). As a result, Skal Labissiere, Anthony Tolliver and Mario Hezonja could see expanded roles.

