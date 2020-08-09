Whiteside (hip) will not play in Sunday's contest against the 76ers, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
After missing Saturday's loss to the Clippers, Whiteside will be forced to sit out of a second consecutive contest. As the big man was previously listed as doubtful, it does not come as much of a surprise that he will not participate in Sunday's contest. Whiteside's next opportunity to return to the floor will come on Tuesday against the Mavericks.
