Play

Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Playing Tuesday

Whiteside will play Tuesday against the Kings, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.

A foot sprain is causing some lingering pain for Whiteside, but he'll still take the court. Across his past four games, he's averaging 17.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 31.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories