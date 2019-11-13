Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Playing Tuesday
Whiteside will play Tuesday against the Kings, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
A foot sprain is causing some lingering pain for Whiteside, but he'll still take the court. Across his past four games, he's averaging 17.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 31.0 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Probable Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Fifth consecutive double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will be available•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Five swats in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Massive double-double Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...