Whiteside posted six points (3-6 FG), five rebounds and two blocks in Sunday's scrimmage against Toronto.
After sitting out the first scrimmage with an Achilles injury, Whiteside returned to action and was in the starting lineup alongside Jusuf Nurkic, while Zach Collins shifted to the bench. The Blazers' frontcourt rotation is something to monitor as the seeding games approach.
