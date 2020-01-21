Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts another big double-double
Whiteside went for 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 21 rebounds and six blocks in Monday's win over the Warriors.
Whiteside played 44 minutes in the overtime win and had another big night on both ends of the floor. Over his last seven games, the big man is averaging 14.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.1 blocks.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Grabs back-to-back 18 boards•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Goes back to double-doubling•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Struggles from field in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Gets green light•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Likely to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't play Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...