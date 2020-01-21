Play

Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts another big double-double

Whiteside went for 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 21 rebounds and six blocks in Monday's win over the Warriors.

Whiteside played 44 minutes in the overtime win and had another big night on both ends of the floor. Over his last seven games, the big man is averaging 14.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.1 blocks.

More News
Our Latest Stories