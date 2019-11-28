Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double

Whiteside had 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 win over the Thunder.

Whiteside has racked up double-doubles at an impressive rate this season, as he has three in a row, four in his last five games, and seven in his last 10 outings. He is seventh in the league in boards per game with 12.3 per game, but his rate of 21.4 rebounds per 48 minutes ranks third in The Association.