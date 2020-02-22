Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts monster double-double

Whiteside racked up 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six blocks and two assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 128-115 loss against the Pelicans.

Whiteside has now double-doubled in five straight games, posting averages of 16.0 points and 15.4 rebounds during that stretch. Whiteside continues to be an absolute stud in most formats since he routinely makes an impact on both ends of the court. The veteran big man also has four or more blocks thrice during that five-game span.