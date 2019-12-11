Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts strong double-double

Whiteside had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-87 win over the Knicks.

Whiteside has been on a tear of late, swatting five shots in back-to-back games while averaging an insane 4.2 blocks per game over his last six outings. He is also scoring 16.0 points and grabbing 13.2 rebounds per game over that span, and he will aim to extend this strong run of play Thursday at Denver.