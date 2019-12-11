Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts strong double-double
Whiteside had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-87 win over the Knicks.
Whiteside has been on a tear of late, swatting five shots in back-to-back games while averaging an insane 4.2 blocks per game over his last six outings. He is also scoring 16.0 points and grabbing 13.2 rebounds per game over that span, and he will aim to extend this strong run of play Thursday at Denver.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Five swats in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Big double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Logs 15 boards in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Returns to lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Says he'll play Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...