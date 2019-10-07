Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Practices Monday

Whiteside (ankle) practiced Monday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Whiteside returned to the practice floor Monday after many absences since last Wednesday due to nursing an ankle injury. Coach Terry Stotts mentioned that he is unsure whether or not Whiteside will be ready for Tuesday's preseason contest against Denver. The center will likely be a game-time call as a result.

