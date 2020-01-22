Play

Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Probable for Thursday

Whiteside (groin) is probable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Whiteside is nursing a groin contusion but is expected to play through the issue. Over his past five games, the big man is averaging 13.8 points, 15.4 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 34.6 minutes.

