Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Probable for Thursday
Whiteside (groin) is probable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Whiteside is nursing a groin contusion but is expected to play through the issue. Over his past five games, the big man is averaging 13.8 points, 15.4 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 34.6 minutes.
