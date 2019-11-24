Play

Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Probable Monday

Whiteside (hip) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Whiteside missed Saturday's game against the Cavs, as well as Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, due to a right hip issue, but the Blazers expect to get the big man back Monday night. If that is indeed the case, expect Whiteside to reclaim his starting center spot.

