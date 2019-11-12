Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Probable Tuesday
Whiteside is probable for Tuesday's game against Sacramento due to a lingering right foot sprain.
Whiteside has been dealing with a sprained foot since Friday's matchup, but it didn't slow him Sunday, as he managed to register another double-double. The expectation is that he'll be good to go.
