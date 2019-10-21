Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Puts in full practice

Coach Terry Stotts said Whiteside (ankle) practiced with no restrictions Monday, Peter Socotch of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Whiteside has been nursing a sprained left ankle throughout camp, but as expected, he's on track to play in Wednesday's season opener after getting through Monday's practice with no issues. The big man appeared in three preseason games with Portland, posting averages of 8.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in 17.3 minutes.