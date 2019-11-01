Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Saturday
Whiteside did not practice Friday due to a sore knee and is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers, Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report reports.
Whiteside has been a stable force down low for the Blazers, averaging 12.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 25.4 minutes. Portland's frontcourt is already thin with Zach Collins (shoulder) out, but it will be even thinner if Whiteside has to take Friday's game off. In that case, Skal Labissiere and Mario Hezonja could be thrust into larger roles.
