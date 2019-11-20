Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Thursday
Whiteside (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Whiteside apparently injured his right hip during Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans, leaving his status for Thursday's matchup in Milwaukee up in the air. The big man will likely test out the issue during morning shootaround before a determination regarding his availability is made.
