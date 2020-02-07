Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Friday
Whitside is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to a left lower leg contusion, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Whiteside presumably picked up the injury Thursday against the Spurs. If he ends up sidelined, Caleb Swanigan could end up seeing extra minutes.
