Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Sunday

Whiteside is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to a foot sprain, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Whiteside seemingly suffered the injury during Friday's loss to the Nets, though he played 34 minutes and posted 10 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and one assist. If he's unable to play Sunday, Skal Labissiere (ankle) and Anthony Tolliver could see expanded roles.

