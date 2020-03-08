Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Records 19/11 double-double

Whiteside logged 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocked shots across 30 minutes in Saturday's 123-111 loss to the Kings.

While Whiteside has provided excellent production for Portland, it will be interesting to see what happens to his output once Jusuf Nurkic returns to the team, an event that could occur within the next couple of weeks. Teams in seasonal formats who are depending on Whiteside for their playoffs may need to develop a contingency plan in anticipation of an imminent downtick in production.