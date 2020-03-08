Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Records 19/11 double-double
Whiteside logged 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocked shots across 30 minutes in Saturday's 123-111 loss to the Kings.
While Whiteside has provided excellent production for Portland, it will be interesting to see what happens to his output once Jusuf Nurkic returns to the team, an event that could occur within the next couple of weeks. Teams in seasonal formats who are depending on Whiteside for their playoffs may need to develop a contingency plan in anticipation of an imminent downtick in production.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Big double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Extends double-double streak to 10•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Another double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Grabs 19 boards vs. Celtics•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Sixth straight double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts monster double-double•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.