Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Remains out
Whiteside (ankle) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Whiteside's absence isn't all too surprising after the big man exited Wednesday's exhibition against the Jazz with an ankle injury. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Portland's regular-season opener, which will come against the Nuggets on Wednesday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Injures ankle Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will not play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Absent from injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Practices Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...