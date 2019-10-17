Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Remains out

Whiteside (ankle) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Whiteside's absence isn't all too surprising after the big man exited Wednesday's exhibition against the Jazz with an ankle injury. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Portland's regular-season opener, which will come against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories