Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Returns to lineup
Whiteside (hip) contributed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and an assist during 23 minutes in the Trailblazers' 117-94 Monday night victory over the Bulls.
After missing the past two games with a hip issue, Whiteside got to take it easy as Portland pulled away after halftime. He is averaging a double-double for the seventh consecutive season while filling in admirably for Jusuf Nurkic (leg). With the latter expected to be sidelined until early spring, Whiteside should continue to stuff the stat sheet but is a constant sell-high candidate.
