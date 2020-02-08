Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Friday
Whiteside (lower leg) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Whiteside picked up the injury in Thursday's contest against the Spurs. His absence means Caleb Swanigan will be the only healthy center available on the roster. The big man will next have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Heat.
