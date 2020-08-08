Whiteside (hip) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's contest against the Clippers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

No surprise here, as Whiteside was originally deemed doubtful. The big man has seen his role significantly reduced since the NBA's restart due to Jusuf Nurkic's return, so his absence figures to have less of an impact than earlier in the season. Still, Zach Collins and Nassir Little could potentially see a few extra minutes in his absence.