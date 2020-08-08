Whiteside (hip) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's contest against the Clippers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
No surprise here, as Whiteside was originally deemed doubtful. The big man has seen his role significantly reduced since the NBA's restart due to Jusuf Nurkic's return, so his absence figures to have less of an impact than earlier in the season. Still, Zach Collins and Nassir Little could potentially see a few extra minutes in his absence.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Logs 18 minutes in overtime win•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Coming off bench in opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Plays 18 minutes in scrimmage•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Starting Sunday with restrictions•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Participates in light practice•