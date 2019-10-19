Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Says he'll be ready for opener
Whiteside (ankle) only did non-contact work at Saturday's practice, but he said he'll be ready to play in the Trail Blazers' regular-season opener Wednesday against the Nuggets, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
A sprained left ankle has limited Whiteside during camp, but it appears he'll be ready for opening tip. He appeared in three preseason games, averaging a nice 19.2 fantasy points across 17.2 minutes. While there's still some cloudiness regarding the Blazers' frontcourt rotation, Whiteside should get plenty of chances to prove he's a viable option to play starter's minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Remains out•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Injures ankle Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will not play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Absent from injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Practices Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...