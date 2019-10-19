Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Says he'll be ready for opener

Whiteside (ankle) only did non-contact work at Saturday's practice, but he said he'll be ready to play in the Trail Blazers' regular-season opener Wednesday against the Nuggets, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

A sprained left ankle has limited Whiteside during camp, but it appears he'll be ready for opening tip. He appeared in three preseason games, averaging a nice 19.2 fantasy points across 17.2 minutes. While there's still some cloudiness regarding the Blazers' frontcourt rotation, Whiteside should get plenty of chances to prove he's a viable option to play starter's minutes.