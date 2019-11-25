Play

Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Says he'll play Monday

Whiteside stated that he'll play in Monday's game against Chicago, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Whiteside appears determined to return from a two-game absence due to an unspecified right hip injury, though an official call has yet to be made by the team. With Whiteside exceedingly likely to play, Anthony Tolliver will presumably return to his usual spot on the second unit.

