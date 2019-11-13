Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Scores 17 points in loss
Whiteside amassed 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to Sacramento.
Whiteside continues to be bothered by a foot sprain but took his place in the starting lineup Tuesday. His offensive output was more than adequate, however, the defensive numbers we have come to expect were missing. Despite the lingering foot issue, Whiteside has put together a strong start to the season and is currently the 31st ranked player in 9-category formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Playing Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Probable Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Fifth consecutive double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will be available•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Five swats in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...