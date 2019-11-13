Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Scores 17 points in loss

Whiteside amassed 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to Sacramento.

Whiteside continues to be bothered by a foot sprain but took his place in the starting lineup Tuesday. His offensive output was more than adequate, however, the defensive numbers we have come to expect were missing. Despite the lingering foot issue, Whiteside has put together a strong start to the season and is currently the 31st ranked player in 9-category formats.