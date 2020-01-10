Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Seventh straight double-double

Whiteside had 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 116-102 loss at Minnesota.

Whiteside has been an absolute double-double machine this season, accomplishing that feat in 20 of his last 22 games. He has also recorded multiple blocks in seven straight games, and he is averaging 17.9 points, 17.0 rebounds and 3.7 blocks during that seven-game stretch. He has been one of the most productive big men in most formats over the last few weeks.