Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Sits again
Whiteside (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Whiteside sat out for a second consecutive practice as he continues to nurse a left ankle injury, which he picked up earlier in the week. The big man should be considered day-to-day.
