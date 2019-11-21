Play

Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Sits out shootaround

Whiteside (hip) did not participate in Thursday morning's shootaround, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

This is not the most positive indication for Whiteside, who remains questionable on the team's official injury report. At this point, though, he may be trending more toward doubtful, which would leave the already-banged-up Blazers even more shorthanded.

