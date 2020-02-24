Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Sixth straight double-double

Whiteside finished with 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 FT), 17 boards, and four blocks in 38 minutes against the Pistons on Sunday.

Whiteside recorded his sixth straight double-double in his team's come-from-behind win against the Pistons. Whiteside was one of just three Blazers to score in double figures in the game as his team's scoring was dominated by the trio of Whiteside, C.J. McCollum, and Carmelo Anthony. Whiteside will face the Celtics on Tuesday,