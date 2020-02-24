Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Sixth straight double-double
Whiteside finished with 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 FT), 17 boards, and four blocks in 38 minutes against the Pistons on Sunday.
Whiteside recorded his sixth straight double-double in his team's come-from-behind win against the Pistons. Whiteside was one of just three Blazers to score in double figures in the game as his team's scoring was dominated by the trio of Whiteside, C.J. McCollum, and Carmelo Anthony. Whiteside will face the Celtics on Tuesday,
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Posts monster double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Gets double-double before ejection•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Third straight double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Snares 17 boards versus former team•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Will play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...