Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Snares 17 boards versus former team
Whiteside (lower leg) registered 11 points (3-8 FG, 5-8 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 35 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 115-109 win over the Heat.
After missing Friday's loss to the Jazz with a lower leg contusion, Whiteside was able to shake off the injury in time for a matchup with his former squad. Whiteside was able to do his typical damage in the defensive categories, but he also continued to trend downward with his free-throw shooting. The center is still converting at a career-best 71.7 percent clip from the line this season, though he's hit only 59.6 percent of his attempts over his last 12 outings.
