Whiteside will start over Wenyen Gabriel, next to Jusuf Nurkic for Saturday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Coach Terry Stotts is seemingly looking to protect the paint early in the game, as Anthony Davis was tearing the Blazers up near the rim in Game 2. It's not clear if Whiteside's workload will change dramatically. In the series, he's averaging 6.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks across 24.0 minutes.