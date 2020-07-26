Whiteside (Achilles) is starting Sunday's scrimmage against the Raptors and will be limited to 20 minutes, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
The 31-year-old participated in Saturday's light practice and is good to go Sunday after sitting out the previous scrimmage. Barring a setback, Whiteside should be cleared for the first game of the restart Friday versus the Grizzlies.
