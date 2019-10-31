Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Starts second half
Whiteside started the second half after exiting during the second quarter due to a left knee injury, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Whiteside left towards the end of the second quarter after banging his knee in an awkward fall. Nothing appears to be seriously wrong as the veteran center was safely able to start the third quarter.
