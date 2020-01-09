Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Status cloudy for Thursday

Whiteside is sick and did not participate in Thursday's morning shootaround. He is seeing a doctor, and his status for Thursday's contest against the Timberwolves is to be determined, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Whiteside could potentially miss his first game since Nov. 23. He's been excellent lately, averaging 18.3 points, 17.5 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 1.3 assists across the past six games. If he ends up missing Thursday's contest, coach Terry Stotts may have to play a ton of small-ball lineups. Anthony Tolliver would be a strong candidate to start at center.