Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Strong line in win

Whiteside posted 22 points (9-10 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 26 minutes Friday against Sacramento.

Whiteside provided yet another excellent line for owners Friday. Although he narrowly missed a double-double, Whiteside supplemented his usual efficiency from the field with three assists, tying his season-high from last year in just the second game of the 2019-20 campaign. Through two games, Whiteside's averaging 19.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game while shooting 88.2 percent from the floor and 80. percent from the line.