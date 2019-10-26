Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Strong line in win
Whiteside posted 22 points (9-10 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 26 minutes Friday against Sacramento.
Whiteside provided yet another excellent line for owners Friday. Although he narrowly missed a double-double, Whiteside supplemented his usual efficiency from the field with three assists, tying his season-high from last year in just the second game of the 2019-20 campaign. Through two games, Whiteside's averaging 19.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game while shooting 88.2 percent from the floor and 80. percent from the line.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Hauls in 19 rebounds Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Puts in full practice•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Says he'll be ready for opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Remains out•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Injures ankle Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.