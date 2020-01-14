Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Struggles from field in win

Whiteside had seven points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 115-112 win over the Hornets.

Whiteside had a rough night from the field, ending a seven-game stretch where he scored 15 or more points. He continues to produce both on the glass and defensively, however, registering double-digit boards and multiple blocks in each of his last eight outings. The veteran big man has scored in double digits in all but two games since the start of December, and he could be primed for a bounce-back effort Wednesday at Houston.