Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Swats four shots
Whiteside had 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 128-120 loss against the Lakers.
Whiteside has registered multiple blocks in nine of his last 10 games, and he continues to be a consistent defensive asset near the rim. He has been able to score in double figures at a consistent rate this season while also grabbing double-digit rebounds in 16 of his last 17 games. Whiteside should remain as one of the most productive big men in the league due to his impact on both ends of the court for the Trail Blazers.
