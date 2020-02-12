Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Third straight double-double
Whiteside posted 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 138-117 loss at New Orleans.
Whiteside has three straight double-doubles, and he has reached that mark in nine of his last 10 games. The veteran big man remains a stud in most formats due to his elite work defensively and on the glass, but he is also scoring efficiently and at a decent clip over the last few weeks. Whiteside is averaging 16.7 points on 69.6 percent shooting to go along with 14.8 rebounds per game in his last 10 starts.
