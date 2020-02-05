Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Turns in poor line
Whiteside generated eight points (4-8 FG), five rebounds and one block across 23 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 127-99 loss to the Nuggets.
The rebound total was Whiteside's lowest of the season, with foul trouble and the Nuggets' big margin of victory keeping his playing time and production suppressed. Considering Whiteside had averaged 16.6 points (on 65.7 percent shooting from the field), 14.5 boards and 4.0 blocks over the prior 10 games, fantasy managers can simply regard this dud of a performance as an off night for the center.
